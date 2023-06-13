Houston police officer fired after shooting wife in the face while off-duty

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Galib Waheed Chowdhury, 31, a now former Houston Police Department officer, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member resulting in serious bodily injury after he allegedly shot his wife, police announced Monday.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 10300 block of Clay Road at about 12:35 a.m. June 12. Chowdhury was off-duty at the time, police said.

“He has been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation,” police said.

Patrol officers found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and hand.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported her to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, and is reportedly in stable condition.

The investigation “determined the victim was shot by her husband, Chowdhury,” police said.

The shooting is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

