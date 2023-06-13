Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Houston police officer fired after shooting wife in the face while off-duty

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Galib Waheed Chowdhury, 31, a now former Houston Police Department officer, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member resulting in serious bodily injury after he allegedly shot his wife, police announced Monday.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 10300 block of Clay Road at about 12:35 a.m. June 12. Chowdhury was off-duty at the time, police said.

“He has been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation,” police said.

Galib Waheed Chowdhury, 31, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member with serious...
Galib Waheed Chowdhury, 31, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member with serious bodily injury in the 338th State District Court.(KWTX GRAPHIC)

Patrol officers found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and hand.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported her to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, and is reportedly in stable condition.

The investigation “determined the victim was shot by her husband, Chowdhury,” police said.

The shooting is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forlando Moten
Man accused of murder after Friday shooting in Crockett
SFA logo
SFA reports online system targeted in cyber attack
A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.
Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say
Credit: Darrell Schoppe via SPECTEE /TMX
WATCH: Thousands of dead fish wash up on Freeport beaches
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
SFA logo
SFA reports online system targeted in cyber attack
Complaint ultimately results in Smith County Jail’s non-compliance status with Texas Jail...
Complaint ultimately results in Smith County Jail’s non-compliance status with Texas Jail Commission
Longview hot air balloon practice flight stalled by weather