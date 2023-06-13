Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston Police search for suspects in cell phone store robbery

Three unknown males rushed into the store while armed with handguns, demanding the money from...
Three unknown males rushed into the store while armed with handguns, demanding the money from the cash registers, and cell phones from the back office.(Houston PD Robbery Division)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is looking for help in identifying three suspects involved in robbing a cell phone store.

On May 10, 2023, at around 1:40 p.m. three suspects armed with handguns entered a cell phone store on the 2300 block of S. Kirkwood, in Houston, Texas.

The three men jumped the counter and demanded the money in the register and the cell phones from the back office.

One suspect took the money from the cash register while the others took the cell phones from the back. The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Police describe the first suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old Black man wearing a gray hoodie and a mask. The second suspect is described as 20 to 30-year-old Black man wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a mask. The third suspect is described as 20 to 30-year-old Black man wearing a white “Peanuts Athletic Club” hoodie, white pants, white shoes and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

