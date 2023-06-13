Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin woman accused of stealing clothes, biting mall security guard

Crosby McClendon
Crosby McClendon(Angelina County Jail)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman accused of attempting to rob a store in a mall allegedly bit a security guard who tried to stop her.

Crosby Alexandria McClendon, 27, was arrested on a charge of robbery while leaving a Buckle with $146 worth of stolen clothing, according to a police report. McClendon allegedly bit the security guard who attempted to prevent her from leaving.

McClendon had warrants out for parole violation, bond surrender, bail jumping, and forgery of a financial instrument. She was booked into the Angelina County Jail on $15,429 total bonds.

