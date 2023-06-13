Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
National Hot Air Balloon Championship’s first race called off due to weather risks

(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Race officials with the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship have called off the first day of competition due to reported weather risks in Longview.

Severe-warned storms are moving through the region deeming the inaugural race too dangerous to go through with. Race officials will hold a pilot briefing again Wednesday morning ahead of their next attempt at an early morning start.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

