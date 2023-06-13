Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘So tragic’: Woman falls to death while trying to save teen hiker from going over ledge

A California woman died while trying to save a teen from falling at Cleveland National Forest. (Source: Trish Kasper Forsythe/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News/TMX) - A woman died last week trying to save a family friend from going over the ledge while hiking in California.

Sarah Louise Crocker, 48, was hiking with four teenagers, described by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department as family and family friends, last Thursday near the Three Sisters Falls in the Cleveland National Forest.

In the middle pool of the falls, one of the teens reportedly slipped and Crocker reached out to keep her from going over the ledge.

However, they both fell over the edge and into the bottom pool, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s department said several witnesses attempted to render aid, including CPR, but Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital with severe injuries but is expected to survive.

Fellow hiker Trish Kasper Forsyth shared a few videos of what she saw that afternoon, showing a rescue helicopter and first responders at the scene near a rocky waterfall.

“We were shocked. So tragic,” she wrote online with the shared videos.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Forlando Moten
Man accused of murder after Friday shooting in Crockett
SFA logo
SFA reports online system targeted in cyber attack
Crosby McClendon
Lufkin woman accused of stealing clothes, biting mall security guard
A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.
Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say
Credit: Darrell Schoppe via SPECTEE /TMX
WATCH: Thousands of dead fish wash up on Freeport beaches

Latest News

FILE - Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009.
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies at 89
Angelina County jail receives first inspection with Selman as sheriff
Angelina County commissioners approve homestead tax exemption, purchase of sheriff’s office boat
Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges during a historic arraignment Tuesday.
Former President Trump: Arrest, plea in federal court
FILE - Paula, foreground, of Guatemala, holds her daughter as she asks U.S. Customs and Border...
Biden to extend legal status for 4 nationalities, reversing Trump but irking some