Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen...
The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Princeton, Texas, issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a 14-year-old girl.

The teenager, identified by authorities as 14-year-old Ja’Myra Strawder, reportedly left her home voluntarily, but she was entered into the statewide Amber Alert system “due to the criteria and nature of this case.”

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.

Police identified a suspect as 34-year-old Lee Carter III. He is reportedly driving a black Mercedes E35 with Texas license plate RNS-2973.

Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.
Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Anyone with information about the girl’s location can call police at 469-307-6746 or 972-736-3901.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forlando Moten
Man accused of murder after Friday shooting in Crockett
Crosby McClendon
Lufkin woman accused of stealing clothes, biting mall security guard
SFA logo
SFA reports online system targeted in cyber attack
On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.
Gov. Abbott holds bill signing on ‘parent empowerment’ legislation
A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.
Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates after scoring against the Florida...
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
East Texas political leaders react to Trump arraignment
Heavy rain, hail brings downed trees to Camp County
SFA professor finds way to communicate with students during network shutdown