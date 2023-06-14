Balloon pilot talks national race setback after Longview weather risk

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Great Balloon Race pilot Blake Aldridge said this morning’s flight cancelation was due to weather, and fillus us in on competing in the U.S. Nationals.

Initially the event was postponed until 6:45 a.m. but in a second pilot’s briefing this morning it was announced it was too dangerous to fly. There are still five more chances to fly Wednesday through Sunday. Chief Balloon Race Meteorologist Brad Temeyer put this morning behind him and is looking forward.

“So, tomorrow it still looks like we have some weather challenges, maybe some thunderstorms especially to our northeast. So, we’re going to have to keep an eye on that. If we can find a window of opportunity though, we’re going to make the most of that, especially here at the National Championships. But the rest of the week looks pretty good,” Brad said.

Nationals and the Great Texas Balloon Race take place over the skies of Longview, weather permitting, from around 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. or so.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with balloon race pilot Blake Aldridge about this morning’s flight cancelation because of weather and competing in the U.S. Nationals.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.