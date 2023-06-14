Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Balloon pilot talks national race setback after Longview weather risk

Balloons being prepared for the Monday practice flight. They were unable to fly on Tuesday...
Balloons being prepared for the Monday practice flight. They were unable to fly on Tuesday morning due to weather.(KLTV Staff)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Great Balloon Race pilot Blake Aldridge said this morning’s flight cancelation was due to weather, and fillus us in on competing in the U.S. Nationals.

Initially the event was postponed until 6:45 a.m. but in a second pilot’s briefing this morning it was announced it was too dangerous to fly. There are still five more chances to fly Wednesday through Sunday. Chief Balloon Race Meteorologist Brad Temeyer put this morning behind him and is looking forward.

“So, tomorrow it still looks like we have some weather challenges, maybe some thunderstorms especially to our northeast. So, we’re going to have to keep an eye on that. If we can find a window of opportunity though, we’re going to make the most of that, especially here at the National Championships. But the rest of the week looks pretty good,” Brad said.

Nationals and the Great Texas Balloon Race take place over the skies of Longview, weather permitting, from around 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. or so.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with balloon race pilot Blake Aldridge about this morning’s flight cancelation because of weather and competing in the U.S. Nationals.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forlando Moten
Man accused of murder after Friday shooting in Crockett
Crosby McClendon
Lufkin woman accused of stealing clothes, biting mall security guard
SFA logo
SFA reports online system targeted in cyber attack
On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.
Gov. Abbott holds bill signing on ‘parent empowerment’ legislation
A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.
Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say

Latest News

East Texas political leaders react to Trump arraignment
Heavy rain, hail brings downed trees to Camp County
SFA professor finds way to communicate with students during network shutdown
Sketch of Donald Trump in Miami federal court on June 13, 2023.
East Texas political leaders react to arraignment of former President Trump