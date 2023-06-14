Balloon pilots discuss first successful flight in national competition

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was touch and go at Wednesday morning’s U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships, but finally pilots took to the sky over Longview.

In the pilot’s briefing at Maude Cobb, Chief Balloon Race Meteorologist Brad Temeyer gave the pilots iffy news about a nearby frontal boundary.

“The boundary is just to our north, and when I say just, I mean 20, 30 miles tops,” Temeyer said.

If it moved closer pilots could be grounded, so the 50-odd pilots had to stay in touch with the meteorologist. That means a common launch site, according to Pilot Richard Sabin.

“A lot of times they’ll do this where we take off from the same area. That way with marginal conditions that we have right now the launch director can control it in hopes of getting the flight in,” Sabin said.

They will fly a yellow flag where the pilots can see it.

“And then we’ll have the green flag. That means we’re clear to launch then,” Sabin said.

He said pilots are given 75 minutes to launch after the green flag is flown.

“There’s still a chance we won’t fly,” Sabin said.

Many pilots got their balloons out in anticipation. They put up a Pi Ball, a helium balloon to judge the winds. Pilot Cameron Wall said Pi Ball is short for Pilot’s Balloon.

“We use that to actually see what the winds are doing at different altitudes and hopefully use that to figure out how we can best steer our balloons. It looks, looks pretty good right now. And I think that as long as we get the green flag, it won’t be a problem getting to the tasks,” Wall said.

But pilot Allen Anderson said conditions did not seem good.

“It’s blustery and cloudy and kind of yucky. The good news is the weather team is probably the best in the world. They’re not going to put us up in something that we don’t need to be up in,” Anderson said.

And then the green flag rose. The pilots inflated and were off into the atmosphere for the first flight in the 2023 U.S. Nationals after yesterday’s weather cancellation. The wind was indeed blustery, and pilots flew over the first target at Bramlette Elementary in no time. There was no low and slow on that flight.

Meteorologist Brad Temeyer said the weather the next few days looks pretty good for flying.

