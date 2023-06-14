Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for Lilly Grove special utility district

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for certain areas in the Lilly Grove special utility district.

Residents living on country roads 843, 845, 846, 847, 848, and 849 are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

The boil water notice is being issued because of a drop in water pressure on the NAT side of the water system.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

