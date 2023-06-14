Cranking up the heat as we round out the week, transition into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There is a low-end risk for severe weather for our northern counties through the evening hours as we have a small chance of seeing a big storm or two develop or push into the northeastern parts of deep east Texas.

Most areas, however, will remain hot, steamy, and dry under a hazy sunshine.

It will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid overnight with lows only dropping into the middle 70′s.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build and strengthen over the state of Texas as we progress through the remainder of this week and continue through the upcoming Father’s Day weekend. This will lead to diminishing storm chances while also cranking up the heat.

In return, we will likely see our hottest temperatures of the year so far take shape as daytime highs climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s. When you factor in the humidity, our heat index values will be topping out around 105-degrees, giving us our first real taste of the summer heat here in east Texas since last September.

We already have heat advisories out for Houston, Jasper, Newton, Polk, Trinity, and Tyler counties through Thursday evening. I would anticipate even more deep east Texas counties getting placed under a heat advisory as the ground dries out further and our heat index values start to approach that 105-degree threshold by the end of the week.

In addition to the mostly sunny skies and hot, summer days, those summer nights are going to be rather toasty, too. In fact, overnight lows will only drop into the middle 70′s. That means those air conditioners will be working extra hard to cool your home or business for the foreseeable future.

It should be noted that our rain chance over the next seven days is not zero, but it is less than 10% each day.

