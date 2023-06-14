Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston police release body cam footage of deadly shooting involving officer

The Houston Police Department has released body cam footage from a fatal shooting of Michael...
The Houston Police Department has released body cam footage from a fatal shooting of Michael Bryant Hays by HPD officer C. Notvotny.(Houston PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department has released body cam footage from a fatal shooting of Michael Bryant Hays by HPD officer C. Notvotny.

The body cam footage shows the officers talking to the witnesses and the shooting of Hays.

Since this was an officer-involved shooting that occurred within city limits, HPD Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

The shooting happened on May 13, 2023, at about 11:30 p.m. on 124 Palmyra Street, Houston, Texas.

Police were sent to the address after receiving a call that a man with a knife came to the home and demanded the witnesses turn off their loud music, according to HPD Special Investigations Unit. While police were speaking to the witnesses Hays came back to the home.

As police were walking toward Hays, they noticed he had a knife in his hand. Police asked Hays to drop the knife. Hays did not drop the knife and began to walk towards the officers.

As Hays walked closer to the officers, Notvotny pulled out his weapon and shot Hays. Officers began to provide aid to Hays until paramedics arrived and moved him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

