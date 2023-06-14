Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Mow to Own’: City gives property owners chance to own vacant lots just by mowing them

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (Gray News) – In an effort to combat vacant properties and ensure the city is well-maintained, the city of Akron, Ohio, is offering a unique idea for residents.

The city has implemented the “Mow to Own” program, which allows adjacent property owners to acquire vacant lots just by cutting the grass and paying a small closing fee, which is typically about $100.

According to a news release, the city has already given away more than 100 vacant lots through the program, and it is now offering 44 more.

The “Mow to Own” program “takes strain off the city’s mowing crews and puts vacant land back into productive use while allowing homeowners the ability to increase and improve their yards and outdoor spaces,” the news release read.

To be eligible, adjacent property owners must meet the following criteria:

1. All applicants must own the contiguous property and priority will be given to qualified owner-occupants.

2. The applicant shall not be delinquent on any real estate.

3. If an applicant owns other properties in the city, all of the owner’s properties shall be registered through the Rental Registration Program.

4. The applicant shall not have property maintenance, nuisance and/or building code violations on any properties they own.

Akron first introduced the program in 2020.

