Orlando police officer fired after speeding, fleeing deputy who stopped him

ORLANDO, Florida — An Orlando police officer has been relieved of duty after getting into an altercation last week with a Seminole County Sheriff's Deputy and fleeing a traffic stop.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Alexander Shaouni was traveling at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone on Florida Avenue in a marked Orlando Police Department patrol SUV on June 6.

Body-worn camera video shared by the sheriff’s department shows Shaouni initially refusing to stop for the sheriff’s deputy. The deputy blocks the OPD vehicle, and both officials exit their vehicles.

“I am going into work my man, why are you trying to pull me over as I’m going into work?” Shaouni asks the deputy.

“Because you were going 80 in a 45,” the deputy says.

“I am going into work,” Shaouni says.

“OK, where are you going so–” the deputy begins to ask.

“What does it look like I am dressed for? What does it look like I am dressed for?” Shaouni asks.

The deputy asks for Shaouni’s driver’s license, and Shaouni refuses, getting back into his vehicle. Shaouni the drove away from the stop.

Shaouni was arrested on charges of reckless driving, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with active sirens, and resisting an officer.

Shaouni was relieved of duty pending investigations by the sheriff’s office and OPD Internal Affairs.

