Three-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison for squatting; girlfriend gets 20 years

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A three-time convicted felon was sentenced to 70 years in prison Wednesday after his conviction has a habitual criminal for breaking into and looting a home that was being renovated in Riesel three years ago.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes Wednesday before deciding punishment for Ryan Mitchell Jahn. Jurors took just eight minutes Tuesday before convicting the 36-year-old Houston man of burglary of a habitation.

Jahn, who refused to stand when Judge Susan Kelly sentenced him, initially ignored her when the judge asked if there were any legal reason why she should not sentence him. Asked a second time, Jahn told her, “I don’t have anything to say.” After she sentenced him, Jahn mumbled, “That’s (expletive) ridiculous.”

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said the case was not just about a single burglary.

“This is about a criminal career that spans years, and the community finally said, ‘enough is enough,’” Tetens said. “Our office repeatedly offered Mr. Jahn chances to accept a lower sentence. Such offers are necessary to resolve a backlog of 10,000 criminal cases which we inherited. But when, as Jahn did here, reasonable plea offers are refused, we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Tetens’ office extended Jahn a 16-year plea offer before trial.

Testimony from the three-day trial showed Jahn and his former girlfriend, Anastasia Guillory, 43, of China Spring, basically took up residence in a home in Riesel, which was under repairs because of water damage. The owner, who lives in Woodway, caught the pair squatting in his home and reported a large inventory of household items, which later were recovered in Jahn’s van, missing.

Some of the goods included TVs, electronics, kids’ toys, pool cues, hats, boots, air-conditioners, dolls and collectibles.

Guillory pleaded guilty in January 2022 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“We thank the jury for sending a resounding message that home invaders and thieves will not be tolerated in our community,” said Duncan Widmann, who prosecuted the case with Luke McCown.

McCown said he hopes the verdict will “bring peace of mind to the victim whose home was violated.”

Waco attorney Lyle Gripp, who defended Jahn with Bedford attorney Jeremey T. Katrycz, said he appreciates the “time and consideration the court and jury gave to the case.”

The prosecutors presented evidence of Jahn’s criminal past during the punishment phase, including felony convictions for arson, injury to an elderly person and forgery and 18 misdemeanor convictions, most of which were in Harris County.

The habitual criminal designation bumped the minimum sentence to 25 years, with a maximum of life in prison. Jahn must serve at least a quarter of his sentence before he can seek parole.

