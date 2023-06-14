UNT to offer access to historical Texas newspapers

AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the University of North Texas Libraries are offering access to historical newspapers through an online archive.

The TSLAC Newspaper Collection is live and available for free online.

The TSLAC’s collection will have more than 4,500 issues of historical Texas newspapers, and the portal provides free and open access to hundreds of public domain newspapers held by repositories statewide.

Newspapers with issues currently available in the TSLAC Newspaper Collection include the Dallas Herald, The Terry County Herald, The Beeville Bee, Wichita Daily Times, Amarillo Daily News, The Hamilton Record and Rustler, The Goliad Guard, The Hamilton Rustler, Wichita Weekly Times, Alpine Avalanche, Dallas Weekly Herald, Terry County Voice, and The Home and State.

According to a press release, the Portal to Texas History is the largest single-state, open-access interface to digital newspapers in the U.S.

The TSLAC Newspaper Collection in The Portal to Texas History can be found here.

