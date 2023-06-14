Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Nevada state trooper rescues kitten from Las Vegas highway

A Nevada state trooper rescued a kitten on the side of the highway in Las Vegas. Credit: Nevada State Police/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nevada - A Nevada state trooper rescued a kitten on the side of the highway in Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Police said the trooper noticed the tiny animal up against the far right barrier on the busy roadway, and stopped their vehicle to make the catch. The Highway Patrol dubbed the kitten “Trooper Kitty,” and the video said it was soon adopted by a loving family.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

