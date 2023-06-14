WATCH: Orca rips rudder off boat in Mediterranean Sea

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR, Texas (TMX) - The video shows an orca biting and ripping the rudders off of a catamaran.

This incident happened off the coast of Gibraltar in a stretch of water that connects the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea called the Strait of Gibraltar.

This video was shared by the catamaran company on their Instagram page.

This is the latest in a series of aggressive orca attacks on vessels off the coast of Spain.

Credit: Dan Kriz/Reliance Yacht Management/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

