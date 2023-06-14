Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: A few isolated thunderstorms today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a warm start with a few clouds, but most of the thunderstorms have stayed northeast of our area this morning.  Expect partly cloudy skies today and a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two this afternoon.  Most places will likely stay dry and hot with temperatures in the lower 90s.  Chances for rain will be slim to none after today, which means temperatures will heat up quickly.  Upper 90s are expected by the weekend with only a slight chance for rain late Saturday.  The heat continues into early next week with a few places possibly hitting the triple digits.

