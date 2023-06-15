Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brookeland’s Campbell has big first day at B.A.S.S. tournament

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. (KTRE) - A Brookeland man is off to a good start at a professional fishing tournament in Oklahoma.

Shaine Campbell finished the day with five fish weighing in at a cumulative 17 pounds, 12 ounces. He is competing in the St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake Eufaula and is in seventh place among 225 competitors.

Campbell will take Thursday’s total into Day 2 on Friday. The top 10 after two days will advance to the championship round on Saturday.

“We figured something out at the end of the day,” Campbell said. “I’m excited to try it out tomorrow.”

