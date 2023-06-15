Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Closings arguments underway in trial of gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh was entered May 30, 2023, as a court exhibit by prosecutors in the federal trial of Robert Bowers. He faces multiple charges in the killing of 11 worshippers from three congregations and the wounding of seven worshippers and police officers in the building on Oct. 27, 2018. The charges include the obstruction of the free exercise of religion, resulting in death. (U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Closings arguments are underway Thursday in the federal trial of a truck driver who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jews.

Robert Bowers is charged with 63 criminal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death. Some of the charges carry a potential death sentence.

Bowers’ attorneys did not call any witnesses or present any evidence after conceding at the trial’s outset that he attacked and killed worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. Seven people were injured in the attack, including five responding police officers.

Prosecutors say the 50-year-old was motivated by his hatred of Jewish people. Over 11 days of testimony, jurors learned that Bowers had extensively posted, shared or liked antisemitic and white supremacist content on Gab, a social media platform popular with the far right.

The defense has sought to raise questions about motive, suggesting to jurors that his rampage was not spurred by antisemitism but his delusional belief that Jews were committing genocide by helping refugees settle in the United States.

The jury could begin deliberating as early as Thursday afternoon.

Assuming the jury returns a conviction, the trial would enter what’s expected to be a lengthy penalty phase, with the same jurors deciding Bowers’ sentence: life in prison or the death penalty. Bowers’ attorneys have focused their efforts on trying to save his life.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby McClendon
Lufkin woman accused of stealing clothes, biting mall security guard
Angelina County commissioners approve homestead tax exemption, purchase of sheriff’s office boat
Angelina County commissioners approve homestead tax exemption, purchase of sheriff’s office boat
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old girl in Texas
SFA system update graphic
SFA student, faculty communication system being restored
SFA
SFA professor finds way to communicate with students during day 2 of network shutdown

Latest News

LNL: SCOTUS decisions 6/15/23
WATCH: Belgian man fakes death, shows up at his funeral in helicopter
WATCH: Belgian man fakes death, shows up at his funeral in helicopter
WATCH: Belgian man fakes death, shows up at his funeral in helicopter
WATCH: Belgian man fakes death, shows up at his funeral in helicopter
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families