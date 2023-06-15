Dangerous heat levels will be here to stay as we round out the week, head through the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a hot, hazy, and downright, sultry day throughout the Piney Woods.

Due to these high heat indices expected for the next few days, we now have Heat Advisories expanded to include all of deep east Texas. It will also get extended through at least this weekend as these dangerous heat levels will persist for quite some time.

There is another low-end risk for severe weather for our northern counties through the late evening hours as we have a small chance of seeing a big storm or two develop or push into our part of deep east Texas. Most of the energy and the storm track should remain north of us in deep east Texas, but we will watch the radar, just in case a strong or severe storm were to sneak in this far south out of north Texas.

It will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid overnight with lows only dropping into the upper 70′s.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build and strengthen over the state of Texas as we progress into the upcoming Father’s Day weekend. This will lead to diminishing storm chances while also cranking up the heat.

In return, we will likely see our hottest temperatures of the year so far take shape as daytime highs climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s. When you factor in the humidity, our heat index values will be topping out between 105-110-degrees each afternoon. This will likely lead to the extensions of our Heat Advisories, with possible Excessive Heat Warnings being issued, too.

In addition to the mostly sunny skies and hot, summer days, those summer nights are going to be rather toasty, too. In fact, overnight lows will only drop into the middle-to-upper 70′s. That means those air conditioners will be working extra hard to cool your home or business for the foreseeable future.

It should be noted that our rain chance over the next seven days is not zero, but it is less than 10% each day. Therefore, you may want to turn those sprinkler systems on and keep those fertile lawns looking green given this hot and dry stretch of weather coming our way.

