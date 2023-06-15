East Texas lawmaker’s legislation to require easy-to-understand itemized medical bills

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Come September, Texas hospitals and other healthcare providers must provide patients with an itemized medical invoice before any attempts to collect money. It’s the result of Senate Bill 490, filed by State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola).

The legislation requiring transparency when it comes to medical billing in Texas was signed into law in May by Gov. Greg Abbott. The legislation not only requires patients receive an itemized list of services, but the descriptions must also be easy to understand.

“Many people may have had the experience where you look at the bill later and you’re not clear on exactly what it’s for or what the charges are for,” Hughes said. “Maybe it’s a provider you don’t remember seeing, maybe it’s a service that you didn’t know you received. So, having a simple clear explanation is going to make a whole lot of sense.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs SB 490 at the State Capitol in Austin. (Office of State. Sen. Bryan Hughes)

Hughes worked on the bill with State Rep. Caroline Harris (R-Round Rock), who worked for Hughes during the last legislative session when they tried and failed to push the bill over the finish line.

“We began working on this bill two years ago,” Hughes said. “Last session, the bill got through the Senate but then got hung up in the process.”

Among the forces against the legislation this session was the Texas Hospital Association, which argued itemized bills would be costly for hospitals and confusing to patients.

“We have concerns with the bill as filed,” said the Texas Hospital Association’s Michelle Lindsley in an April hearing. “Less than two percent of our patients request itemized statements. Itemized statements can be as minimal as two pages for our outpatient services, or hundreds of pages for higher acuity in-patient care.”

And while the number of pages may have been original barrier, the finalized Senate bill does allow hospitals to provide statements online using patient portals.

“It’s remarkable that a bill like this would even have opposition,” Hughes said. “It seems pretty common sense. But believe it or not, there are forces in Austin that don’t like the idea of transparency and accountability. So, we’re very thankful the bill got through all that and is now going to become law.”

The bill received bipartisan support in both the House and Senate with a total of 126 co-sponsors, While the legislation has already been signed by Gov. Abbott, it will not take effect until Sept. 1, 2023. Disciplinary action can be taken against providers who fail to provide those itemized bills.

