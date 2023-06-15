East Texas pastor explains Southern Baptist Convention’s action related to women pastors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Southern Baptist Convention voted Wednesday to uphold a previous decision to oust two churches with female pastors, along with taking a step toward amending the convention’s constitution to explicitly state only men can be pastors or elders.

During the SBC’s annual meeting in New Orleans, voting members declined to take back the Saddleback Church in California and Fern Creek Baptist of Louisville, Kentucky, both led by women.

Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) ((Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) | Associated Press)

Among the many East Texas churches affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention is the First Baptist Church of Bullard. In an interview with KLTV, Lead Pastor Scott Brown explained the SBC changed its doctrinal statement in 2000 to say, “the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture.”

“The convention did vote to stay true to our statement of faith made in the year 2000 that we as Southern Baptists believe that the pastors of the Southern Baptist Church ought to be men based on what Scripture teaches,” Brown said.

And while the SBC believes only men should be pastors, Brown explained women are still allowed to serve their churches in other roles.

“I thank the Lord for women in our churches,” Brown said. “Because a lot of churches would not survive if it were not for women serving, teaching classes, and being on committees. But we believe as Southern Baptists wholeheartedly that the pastor of the church, the one who declares the gospel from the pulpit and shepherds the people, ought to be a man based on our belief of Scripture. As you can imagine, with over 13 million members and over 47,000 churches, some people would disagree with that.”

Messengers also voted Wednesday to amend the SBC constitution to state they, “affirm, appoint or employ only men as any kind of pastor or elder.” The measure requires a second vote at next year’s meeting before taking effect.

