‘Every drop of sweat was worth it’: Amarillo disaster relief team helping flood victims

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Homeowners are starting to assess the damage from the recent floods.

The Paramount Baptist Church’s disaster relief team worked on its first house today.

The team focused on taking out everything that was flooded, which the homeowner says water came into every part of the house, except the master bedroom and kitchen.

“The problem is water gets in the house and it gets in the sheet rock and the carpet and then it gets in the insulation and it forms black mold and so we take out the sheet rock take out the insulation and spray it with shock waves and kill the black mold,” said Ernest McNabb, blue cap, Paramount Baptist Church disaster relief team and Texas Baptist Men.

One team member says it was hard work, but all worth it.

“Every drop of sweat was worth it because that might save them one tear,” said Carol Simpson, team member.

This allows the homeowner to now go in and focus on rebuilding.

“It’s going to save a lot of labor and save us some money and that’s going to really help us and we can get in sooner, as a result of it, get back into the house and get tired of living elsewhere, we live with our kids right now,” said Doyle Ross, homeowner.

The disaster team says its mission is to bring those affected help, hope and healing through a difficult time.

“We start to work, they start to see a little glimmer of hope and then when we go through they can see the light at the end of the tunnel so to speak and feel a whole lot better about getting their property back into livable conditions,” said McNabb.

This disaster team has recently been all over from helping after tornadoes in Oklahoma to hurricanes in Florida, but now they are able to help one of its own.

“You get to drive by later and say I helped there,” said Simpson.

If you are a homeowner with damage, needing assistance, the team says it has the resources to help.

You are asked to call Paramount Baptist Church at (806) 355-3396 and ask for Ernest McNabb.

