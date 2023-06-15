Father’s Day spend expected to hit $23 billion

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation, people plan to spend nearly $23 billion to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday.

Dakota and Averie Prater of North Carolina traveled to Nacogdoches County to spend Father’s Day with their family. Averie said every year she shops for arts and crafts for her kids to make a homemade gift for their dad. As for Dakota, he said he’s grateful for his family and any gift he may receive.

“I’m not really expecting anything, but like I said, whatever they do give me, I do appreciate it,” he said.

The National Retail Federation also reported 75% of consumers will celebrate the holiday this year and are likely to spend an average of $196 on gifts. In 2021, the previous record for average spending was just over $174.

Their top three popular gifts are greeting cards at 61%, clothing at 55%, and special outings at 52%. Other popular gifts reported included gift cards and electronics.

Averie said when she is unable to visit her father for Father’s Day, she mails over the gifts.

“I usually try to send a card or buy something I know he would like,” she said.

Her father is Mark Moore of Garrison and he said his favorite gift is quality time with the family but he appreciates the little gifts.

“I get shirts and stuff like that and everything … and cologne,” Moore said.

