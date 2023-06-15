First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday night
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A trough of low pressure is moving through the central United States and will spark thunderstorms in parts of West Texas and western Oklahoma this afternoon.
The storms will stay strong to severe as they move east and southeast, reaching East Texas by this evening.
Strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 mph are possible along with very large hail up to the size of baseballs.
Isolated thunderstorms could also produce a few tornadoes early in the evening.
Storms will weaken and move out of East Texas shortly after midnight tonight.
