Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday night

A trough of low pressure is moving through the central United States and will spark thunderstorms in parts of West Texas and western Oklahoma this afternoon.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A trough of low pressure is moving through the central United States and will spark thunderstorms in parts of West Texas and western Oklahoma this afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

The storms will stay strong to severe as they move east and southeast, reaching East Texas by this evening.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

Strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 mph are possible along with very large hail up to the size of baseballs.

Isolated thunderstorms could also produce a few tornadoes early in the evening.

Storms will weaken and move out of East Texas shortly after midnight tonight.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby McClendon
Lufkin woman accused of stealing clothes, biting mall security guard
Angelina County commissioners approve homestead tax exemption, purchase of sheriff’s office boat
Angelina County commissioners approve homestead tax exemption, purchase of sheriff’s office boat
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old girl in Texas
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
SFA system update graphic
SFA student, faculty communication system being restored

Latest News

The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two catalytic...
Lufkin police searching for catalytic converter thieves
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two catalytic...
Lufkin police searching for catalytic converter thieves
Mother, six children displaced after their Nacogdoches home floods
Flood relief loans available to Nacogdoches residents
Flood relief loans available to Nacogdoches residents