Lufkin community leaders offer flag exchange for Flag Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As part of Flag Day, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #113 of Lufkin held its annual flag exchange at Lufkin’s VFW Wednesday afternoon.

They gave out 100 free Americans flags to those who traded in an old flag. The organization used last year’s donation money from their ‘Wreaths Around America’ event to purchase the new flags.

Vice president of Lufkin’s American Legion Auxiliary, Linda Campbell, said most of the wear and tear on flags are result of weather conditions.

“We’re working on helping the young to understand the importance of having our flag out and displayed and how to dispose of them properly,” said Campbell.

Lufkin VFW and City of Lufkin partnered with the organization and held a proper retirement and disposal ceremony.

