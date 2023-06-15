Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin community leaders offer flag exchange for Flag Day

Lufkin community leaders offer flag exchange for Flag Day
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As part of Flag Day, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #113 of Lufkin held its annual flag exchange at Lufkin’s VFW Wednesday afternoon.

They gave out 100 free Americans flags to those who traded in an old flag. The organization used last year’s donation money from their ‘Wreaths Around America’ event to purchase the new flags.

Vice president of Lufkin’s American Legion Auxiliary, Linda Campbell, said most of the wear and tear on flags are result of weather conditions.

“We’re working on helping the young to understand the importance of having our flag out and displayed and how to dispose of them properly,” said Campbell.

Lufkin VFW and City of Lufkin partnered with the organization and held a proper retirement and disposal ceremony.

To find out more about more information and how to donate to American Legion Auxiliary Unit #113 of Lufkin, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby McClendon
Lufkin woman accused of stealing clothes, biting mall security guard
SFA logo
SFA reports online system targeted in cyber attack
The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
Angelina County commissioners approve homestead tax exemption, purchase of sheriff’s office boat
Angelina County commissioners approve homestead tax exemption, purchase of sheriff’s office boat
National Hot Air Balloon Championship’s first race called off due to weather risks

Latest News

Evelio describes what it's like moving forward in foster care without his sisters.
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
Balloons being prepared for the Monday practice flight. They were unable to fly on Tuesday...
Balloon pilot talks national race setback after Longview weather risk
National Hot Air Balloon Championship’s first race called off due to weather risks
U.M. ARMY mission group provides outreach in East Texas
U.M. ARMY mission group provides outreach in East Texas