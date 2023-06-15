Lufkin RB Kedren Young talks about heading to Notre Dame

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Lufkin star Running Back Kedren Young recently committed to Notre Dame, and he spoke to us about what it was about the fighting Irish that drew him in.

Hes said, “It was really everything. We went over there and like the first day I was like, man I love it here. And the second day, you know, after the second day of the visit, like, I just fell in love, and I talked to my mom and you know, I’m committed now. So yeah.”

I would like to think that it’s always been a, you know, a lifelong dream of getting to play at the next level that being college football. Was Notre Dame always in the picture when you were a kid?

“To be honest, five years ago, I wouldn’t even say I will be playing college football to be honest,” he admits. “I’m really blessed. There was really no college that I, you know, really dreamed of going to. But you know, I’m blessed I’m blessed. Thank God.”

Lufkin Panther head coach Todd Quick said, “We’re real proud of him. He’s taken care of his business. He’s put himself in a position where he could go where he wanted to go. So we’re excited for him. I’m excited more so that he’s done. He can relax and do what he does. He is so much more just who he really, really is right now. And he’s, you know, we’ve seen the change in him since he made his decision. So he’s going to be wearing that purple and gold for another year and we’re expecting big things out of him.”

Years from now, you know, it won’t be the movie Rudy, maybe it’ll be Kedren.

Kedren laughed, “yes, sir. Hey, let’s do it.”

Well, best of luck to you next season with the Lufkin Panthers and when you head out to Notre Dame I gotta say it, win one for the Gipper.

“Yes sir appreciate you appreciate you. Go Irish!”

