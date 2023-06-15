Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches tax office temporarily closed due to flea infestation

Source: Nacogdoches County Facebook page
Source: Nacogdoches County Facebook page(Nacogdoches County Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County residents requiring the services of the tax assessor-collector will need to come back another day.

Kim Morton has temporarily closed her office’s operations due to a flea infestation. Morton said that the fleas are confined to an individual office and that a professional pest control service will treat the area immediately.

Morton said in a statement that she expects the office to resume normal operations on Friday, however, should additional treatment time be required, the office will reopen on Tuesday, June 20, as Monday is a federal holiday.

Inquiries can be directed to 936-560-7767.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby McClendon
Lufkin woman accused of stealing clothes, biting mall security guard
Angelina County commissioners approve homestead tax exemption, purchase of sheriff’s office boat
Angelina County commissioners approve homestead tax exemption, purchase of sheriff’s office boat
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old girl in Texas
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
SFA system update graphic
SFA student, faculty communication system being restored

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday night
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two catalytic...
Lufkin police searching for catalytic converter thieves
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two catalytic...
Lufkin police searching for catalytic converter thieves
Mother, six children displaced after their Nacogdoches home floods
Flood relief loans available to Nacogdoches residents