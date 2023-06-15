Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

SFA communication tool back online as cyber attack recovery continues

(SFA Athletics)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Stephen F. Austin Univeristy students and faculty may now use the school’s communication site as efforts continue to recover from Monday’s cyberattack.

In a social media post, SFA leadership confirmed that Brightspace by D2L is coming back online and can be accessed at d2l.sfasu.edu, but stressed that based on the user’s geographic location, the ability to connect may differ until availability is widened.

The post stated that since parts of the on-campus network are still offline, users will only be able to access D2L using an off-campus internet connection, such as a cell phone, home internet provider, etc.

Students, faculty and staff may use Wi-Fi at these Nacogdoches locations:

· First United Methodist Church until 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow

· Timber Creek Church until 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow

· Nacogdoches Public Library until 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. tomorrow

On Monday it was reported that, SFA online systems appear to have been the target of a cyberattack, likely between Saturday evening and Monday morning. The extent of the attack is still being assessed.

Previous reporting:

SFA reports online system targeted in cyber attack

SFA student, faculty communication system being restored

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby McClendon
Lufkin woman accused of stealing clothes, biting mall security guard
Angelina County commissioners approve homestead tax exemption, purchase of sheriff’s office boat
Angelina County commissioners approve homestead tax exemption, purchase of sheriff’s office boat
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old girl in Texas
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
SFA system update graphic
SFA student, faculty communication system being restored

Latest News

Source: Nacogdoches County Facebook page
Nacogdoches tax office temporarily closed due to flea infestation
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday night
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two catalytic...
Lufkin police searching for catalytic converter thieves
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two catalytic...
Lufkin police searching for catalytic converter thieves