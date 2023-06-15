WATCH: Man helps one-armed daughter rescue mother from Oregon cliff edge

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
From TMX

PORTLAND, Oregon - A man hiking a trail in Oregon helped pull a woman up from a cliff’s edge after hearing cries for help.

The woman had reportedly slipped off the trail and was being held up from falling by her daughter, who was unable to pull the woman up due to having only one arm.

“Crazy story that happened today in the Columbia river gorge! Lady fell off the trail and I was there to help! I happened to be wearing a go pro on my chest to capture it all,” the man said in his Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

