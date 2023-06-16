Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brown leads Dallas against Seattle after 21-point showing

Dallas takes on the Seattle Storm after Kalani Brown scored 21 points in the Dallas Wings’ 79-61 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks
Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown (21) drives against Los Angeles Sparks guard Karlie Samuelson...
Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown (21) drives against Los Angeles Sparks guard Karlie Samuelson (44) during the first half of a WNBA basketball basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Seattle Storm (2-6, 2-4 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-5, 4-1 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Seattle Storm after Kalani Brown scored 21 points in the Dallas Wings' 79-61 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Dallas went 8-10 in Western Conference play and 8-10 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wings shot 43.5% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Seattle finished 22-14 overall last season while going 10-8 in Western Conference play. The Storm averaged 82.5 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

