Campfire steak and potatoes foil pack by Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Campfire Steak and Potatoes Foil Packs are a quick, family-friendly recipe that combines the hearty flavors of beef with fresh vegetables that are guaranteed to satisfy after spending a day in the outdoors.

This recipe is an easy and delicious way to cook a full meal all at once, and can be made using a campfire or the oven. The combination of juicy steak, baby yellow potatoes, and vegetables seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices makes for a satisfying and flavorful meal. Shalene McNeill shows us how.

Campfire Steak and Potatoes Foil Pack

Ingredients

· 1 lb. Flat Iron steak, cubed

· 1 lb. baby yellow potatoes, quartered

· 1 medium white onion, sliced

· 2 carrots, peeled and chopped

· 3 Tbsp. olive oil

· 2 Tbsp. minced garlic

· 2 tsp. onion powder

· 2 tsp. dried oregano

· 2 tsp. dried parsley

· 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

· 1 tsp. Salt

· Heavy-duty foil

Preparation

1. Place all ingredients in a bowl and toss to combine.

2. Place an 18inch x 12inch sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil down on a flat surface. Add 1/4 of the beef and vegetable mixture to the center of foil. Fold right and left edges in and roll together to close. Fold top and bottom edges in and roll to close the package. Repeat with remaining mixture for a total of 4 packets. (If cooking on a campfire, wrap foil packs with a second layer of foil to prevent bursting)

Campfire Instructions

1. Build and start a fire inside a fire ring or other metal structure.

2. Place a grate over the fire, directly above the flame.

3. Place foil packs on hot grate with tongs.

4. Cook for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through until steak is cooked to a minimum internal doneness of 145 degrees F for medium rare and potatoes are fork-tender.

Oven Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 425F.

2. Place foil packs on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, until steak is cooked to a minimum of 145 degrees F internal doneness for medium rare and potatoes are fork-tender.

