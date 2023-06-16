DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Dangerous heat levels will continue through the upcoming Father’s Day weekend, which will lead to the extension of Excessive Heat Warnings for most, if not all, of deep east Texas.

Daytime highs climb into the middle-to-upper 90′s this weekend and continue through much of next week. When you factor in the humidity, our heat index values will be topping out between 107-112° each afternoon.

This means that you will want to limit your time outdoors with dad this weekend. Seek the air conditioning as often as possible. If you do have to be outside, seek shade whenever possible. Take frequent breaks, and most importantly, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated at all times.

In addition to the partly-to-mostly sunny skies and hot, summer days, those summer nights are going to be rather toasty, too. In fact, overnight lows will only drop into the upper 70′s to near 80°. That means those air conditioners will be working extra hard to cool your home or business for the foreseeable future.

It should be noted that our rain chance over the next few days is not zero, but it is less than 10% each day. Therefore, you may want to turn those sprinkler systems on and keep those fertile lawns looking green given this hot and dry stretch of weather coming our way.

There is another low-end risk for severe weather for our northern counties through the late evening hours on Saturday as we have a small chance of seeing a big storm or two develop or push into our part of deep east Texas. Most of the energy and the storm track should remain north of us in deep east Texas, but we will watch the radar, just in case a strong or severe storm were to sneak in from passing disturbances rotating around a dome of high pressure that is situated to our south.

This ridge of high pressure will start to build and strengthen over the state of Texas as we progress into early next week. This will lead to diminishing storm chances while also cranking up the heat a bit further.

I am hoping that a cutoff low pressure system that forms in the southeast United States can work closer to us by the middle-to-latter part of next week. If that feature can get close enough to east Texas, then our highs may come down a few notches as we take an edge off the heat and introduce some low-end rain chances.

