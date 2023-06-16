East Texas health expert encourages men to prioritize prevention this ‘Men’s Health Month’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the U.S., women are expected to live five years longer than men according to a Harvard University study. Dr. David Larsen with CHRISTUS Health says this is partly due to certain lifestyle choices, like delaying or not going to health checkups.

“Look at the number of mammograms we do versus the number of you know prostate exams. They’re not even close,” Larsen said.

A 2022 Cleveland Clinic survey of 1,000 men shows more than half of the them say they do not get regular screenings.

Health experts recommend seeing your doctor once a year. And even those as young as 18 years old are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

“Most men’s screenings start at around age 45, you know, with colon cancer screening and prostate screening, etcetera. But diabetes, high cholesterol, all of that can happen in your twenties and early thirties even.”

Dr. Larsen said a good lifestyle is key.

“Make sure you eat healthy, exercise 30 minutes a day for at least 5 days a week. Get those preventative screens. If there are medications that you’re supposed to be on, be compliant with them.”

He said that you don’t have to be sick to go to the doctor.

“You don’t have to be hurting or you don’t have to have something necessarily wrong with you to go and see your doctor. An ounce of prevention is much better than a pound of treatment, and so we prefer to fix things before they become a problem.”

