Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Ice cream company wants to find America’s ‘softest dad’

Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."
Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."(yacobchuk via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An ice cream company is celebrating dads who can show their softer side just in time for Father’s Day as it releases a new soft-serve ice cream.

Blue Bunny has launched a contest to find dads who can show their “soft side” in promotion with its new soft-serve ice cream called soft scoopables.

“Blue Bunny’s purpose is to champion fun and make everyday uplifting, and we’re doing just that by celebrating dads who embody those values,” said Jeremy Hrynewycz, brand marketing director at Blue Bunny.

The “Softest Dad in America” contest runs through July 6 and people can nominate their dads or father figures by visiting Blue Bunny’s website or by posting a video on social media with #BBSoftestDadContest.

“We are looking forward to celebrating all of the fatherly figures that aren’t afraid to bring more fun to their families’ daily lives by showing their soft side!” Hrynewycz said.

Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."
Blue Bunny is launching a contest to find "The Softest Dad in America."(Blue Bunny via PR PRNewswire)

According to the company, the contest winner will get a Blue Bunny soft recliner, worth up to $15,000, and a $250 gift card.

“There is no better way for ‘The Softest Dad in America’ to tell the world about his crowning achievement than with the softest throne in America,” company representatives said.

The top 10 finalists in the contest will also receive a gift card.

After the nomination period, the public will be able to vote from July 27-30 for which of the finalists they think should be named “The Softest Dad in America.”

The winner will then be announced on July 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday night
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two catalytic...
Lufkin police searching for catalytic converter thieves
Source: Nacogdoches County Facebook page
Nacogdoches tax office temporarily closed due to flea infestation
Mother, six children displaced after their Nacogdoches home floods
Flood relief loans available to Nacogdoches residents
Monica Latin, the managing partner at Carrington Coleman speaks to the media on June 15, 2023.
‘A dangerous message’: Attorney warns Texans about decision to use eminent domain to acquire Fairfield Lake State Park land

Latest News

Millions of Americans’ personal data exposed in global hack
This image from video provided by Will Harris, shows a Fox News onscreen headline beneath a...
Fox News producer out after onscreen message calling Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Florida man gets 4 years, 9 months for attacking officer at US Capitol insurrection
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
Biden marks anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre