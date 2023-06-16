East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Thunderstorms will be ending this morning across the northern counties of East Texas. After an active night, we will become partly cloudy this afternoon with hot temperatures. Expect highs today to reach the mid to upper 90s, but feel like the triple digits because of the high humidity. Hot and humid again on Saturday with a slight chance for a few more thunderstorms arriving by Saturday night. Activity won’t be widespread, but even a few isolated thunderstorms could produce high winds and some more hail Saturday evening into the overnight hours. Another slight chance for rain is in the forecast late Sunday. Then, rain chances are gone next week and it will be very hot but at least it will finally be quiet weather.

