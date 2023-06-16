Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches County storms damage homes, powerlines

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Severe storms swept through the Nacogdoches area early Friday morning causing major damage.

One family had a large portion of the roof torn off of their home by the strong winds. They reported hearing large hail and heavy rain striking their house prior to the damage. The family was able to retreat to an area of the home that was still intact, and did not report any injuries from the incident.

Some county roads are still closed due to limbs, trees and powerlines blocking the path. Road, bridge and electric companies are reportedly working to clear these areas.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

