East Texas experts give tips, info to avoid heat illness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This weekend will mark the year’s first heat advisory in East Texas. This comes at an especially inconvenient time, as many East Texans will be without air conditioning due to ongoing power outages.

The heat index is expected to range from 105 to 112, depending on the location. To avoid heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, people are taking precautions to handle the extreme conditions.

Jessica Elmer and her kids spend their mornings out of the house to beat the heat.

“We try to do all of our activities as early as we can. We still want to enjoy our mornings, and we don’t want to have to stay inside all day, but we also don’t want to sweat and get overheated.”

While the kids play, Elmer makes sure to remind them to take water breaks and to stay in the shade.

Experts from CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute advise people to focus hydration and staying indoors during the afternoon when the heat peaks.

Sports Medicine Coordinator Carson Powell notes the key differences between heat exhaustion and a heat stroke, ultimately helping people understand how to determine the severity of a heat-induced illness.

“So with heat exhaustion, that’s when there’s a person just hitting, like, fatigue levels. They’re drenched in sweat, their skin is really red and flushed, just really thirsty, all of those things. Maybe some dizziness, maybe some confusion, but they continue to work, continue to work out and continue to be out in the heat, then they go into that heat stroke, which that’s when your cognitive abilities really decline,” he said. “That’s when you can pass out, all sorts of things. You can really go downhill and that’s when it becomes a medical emergency.”

It might also be a smart idea to think about safe activities or modifications to make to daily routines to ensure safety. People are urged to stay in the shade, workout indoors, exercise outdoors in the morning or evening, and take frequent hydration breaks.

