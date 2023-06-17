Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Man dies while in custody of Angelina County Jail

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man died Friday while in custody of the Angelina County Jail, after being found intoxicated on a public street.

Glenn Earl Smallwood, Jr., 33, of Lufkin, was arrested Friday evening in the 1200 block of Sayers Street after Lufkin Police were told he was sitting in the street intoxicated, according to a release from Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman.

Officers found him allegedly mumbling, not making any sense and intoxicated. Smallwood was taken to the county jail, where he arrived at about 9:42 p.m. and was placed in detox, Selman said. Medical staff assessed him at 9:53 p.m. and then began observation checks at 10-minute intervals. Selman said the jail nurse took his vital signs at about 10:56 p.m. and found them to be within a range expected for an intoxicated person.

Thirty minutes later, at about 11:26 p.m., Smallwood acknowledged a jail officer, but then at 11:36 p.m. he was found slumped over and not responding, Selman said.

The release says jail officers immediately began taking life-saving measures and called EMS; Smallwood was then taken to a local hospital by a Lufkin Fire ambulance and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Next of kin were notified, and the Texas Rangers responded to the jail to begin investigation, which is standard procedure for an in-custody death.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches County storms damage homes, powerlines
Nacogdoches County storms damage homes, powerlines
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two catalytic...
Lufkin police searching for catalytic converter thieves
Multiple agencies responding to possible ‘mass casualty’ event after tornado hits Perryton
Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton
State report details recent Houston County Jail death investigation
Perryton, Texas was hit hard by severe weather on Thursday.
WATCH: Panhandle town of Perryton hit with severe weather damage Thursday

Latest News

East Texas experts give tips, info to avoid heat illness
East Texas experts give tips, info to avoid heat illness
The damage and flooding from overnight storms went from Van Zandt County to the Louisiana...
A look from Chopper 7 at widespread storm damage in East Texas
The damage and flooding from overnight storms went from Van Zandt County to the Louisiana...
Chopper 7 shows storm damage over Gladewater, nearby East Texas regions
Nacogdoches County storms damage homes, powerlines
Nacogdoches County storms damage homes, powerlines