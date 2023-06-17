Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NWS Shreveport confirms EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in Panola County

Severe weather Thursday night brought down trees that have left East Texans with significant damage and lots of cleanup.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Panola County.

In addition to the widespread damage caused by very strong thunderstorm winds across East Texas, the NWS has also confirmed an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in eastern Panola County in the very early morning hours of Friday.

This tornado formed just west of County Road 322 where it knocked a large tree onto a family home before moving east-southeast out of Texas and crossing into Caddo Parish, Louisiana.

Maximum winds were estimated to be upwards of 110 miles per hour.

