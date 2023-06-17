NWS Shreveport confirms EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Panola County.

In addition to the widespread damage caused by very strong thunderstorm winds across East Texas, the NWS has also confirmed an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in eastern Panola County in the very early morning hours of Friday.

This tornado formed just west of County Road 322 where it knocked a large tree onto a family home before moving east-southeast out of Texas and crossing into Caddo Parish, Louisiana.

Maximum winds were estimated to be upwards of 110 miles per hour.

