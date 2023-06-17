Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for this evening and tonight as another round of scattered strong to severe storms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of ETX under an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk, as some storms will be capable of very strong winds as well as large hail. The overall tornado threat is quite low, but not at zero. Storm timing is tricky, but as of right now, we should expect storms anytime after 9 PM and could see them persist through 2AM Sunday morning. Once this first initial round is done, a few more storms from southern Oklahoma could move into our northeast counties around 4AM-8AM, and these storms would also be capable of isolated severe wind gusts and very heavy rainfall. Please remain weather alert and keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App. Heat remains another serious factor for East Texans this weekend as well as for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Highs are expected to remain in the middle to upper 90s, but heat indices will continue to range anywhere from 105 to 115 degrees each afternoon, which is why Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories will likely continue over the next several days. Please do your best to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors after 12PM. Some relief is in sight, as a weak cold front will move into East Texas later on Wednesday. This will not bring a huge drop in temperatures, but it will knock us down into the lower to middle 90s and will likely remove some of the oppressive humidity as well.

