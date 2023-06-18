Big Sandy dedicates street to local football hero

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - The city may have been without power because of the recent storm, but what it was full of was love. Family, friends and community members gathered Saturday at the corner of West Broadway and Wildcat Drive to dedicate a street to the most beloved athlete to come out of Big Sandy: David A. Overstreet, Sr. He was a Big Sandy Wildcat, Oklahoma Sooner, first-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins and now, 39 years later after a tragic car accident in 1984 ended his life and career, he is remembered.

“To me, today is like a bittersweet occasion,” said Johnnie Overstreet, David’s widow. “You know, the memories. It’s still fresh to me right now. Just experience him, the accident and growing with Davey since fifth grade. We were fifth grade sweethearts. He was my soulmate, my best friend. It’s just a nice occasion.”

David’s son, David Overstreet II, said, “This day was a huge day. It helped solidify my father’s legacy, as everyone already knows about, but by having a sign up. Now there are other generations of kids who just heard the stories who can now see the name. And then, they say, ‘Oh, well, let me go look it up.’ We can really hear more and learn more on our own. So, it’s big, big.”

“David and his teammates literally put Big Sandy on the map,” said Mayor Linda Baggett. “Back in the ‘70s when they won all the state championships, they were awesome. David went on, and he surpassed anything that we had, you know, hoped for. Awesome young man. There is a full trophy case that is dedicated to David, with his trophy, some trophies, write outs, jerseys. And, the Wildcats that we have now in 2023, I believe 40 some odd years after he graduated in 1977, they walk past that trophy case, and they’re inspired. David can do that. One of our guys can do that. We can do this.”

Those at the event showed their appreciation to the mayor, to David, and to the community of Big Sandy. “Thank you,” one person said. “We appreciate you hopping in here.”

Johnnie Overstreet added, “His legacy will never die. This is it: this is an example right here that his legacy will still last.”

The dedication was a great event for a great legacy, as the memory of David A. Overstreet was brought back into focus in Big Sandy.

