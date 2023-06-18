Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texans celebrate Juneteenth with parades, festivals

Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches held Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday, bringing the community together.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches held Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday, bringing the community together.

Things kicked off with a parade in Nacogdoches as people filled the downtown sidewalks. Entertainment, food and kids’ activities followed as part of a festival in the park.

Residents said Juneteenth is an important part of black history and culture.

“It is very important,” said attendee Glender Chatman, “because we’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to go. It’s nice to be recognized.”

“And, Juneteenth was the day they found out the slaves were actually free,” said Velma Douglass, “so it means a lot. It means a lot to the younger generation also.”

Organizers said this year’s event was the largest one to date, as hundreds were in attendance.

Meanwhile, Lufkin’s Juneteenth Association hosted their first celebration. They began with a parade leading to Brandon Park, where community leaders gave speeches and attendees participated in various games.

Executive Director Joe Douglass said Juneteenth is a good time to educate the community.

“We feel that you have to continue the legacy of educating the community about the heritage and legacy of African Americans,” Douglass said. “It makes a better and more informed community.”

Organizers said they plan on hosting a three-day event for next year.

