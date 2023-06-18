Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Man stabs pit bull to death after argument between dog walkers, police say

Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to...
Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to officials, a man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog's owner in New York City's Central Park. The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, police said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog’s owner in New York City’s Central Park, officials said.

The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, police said.

According to the New York Daily News, an argument broke out between the man and the woman when the assailant’s unleashed dog began biting at the woman’s pit bull. As she tried to separate the dogs, the man pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the pit bull mix.

No arrests were made as of Sunday. An investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies while in custody of Angelina County Jail
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
The damage and flooding from overnight storms went from Van Zandt County to the Louisiana...
A look from Chopper 7 at widespread storm damage in East Texas
The tornado had maximum winds estimated at upwards of 110 mph.
NWS Shreveport confirms EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in Panola County
Nacogdoches County storms damage homes, powerlines
Nacogdoches County storms damage homes, powerlines

Latest News

Authorities gather at the scene of a shootout between Pennsylvania State Troopers and a gunman...
1 trooper killed, 1 critically wounded in central Pennsylvania
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, carries an item from debris in a trailer park that was damaged by...
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
Two people were killed in a mass shooting near Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, during the...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival
Police in Mississippi said a man was killed by a homemade explosive device.
27-year-old man killed by homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says