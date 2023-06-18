Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 to be closed near Longview on Sunday at 3 p.m.

(File)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - I-20 will be closed briefly on Sunday to allow SWEPCO to complete repairs across the roadway.

TxDOT announced that both directions of traffic will be closed on I-20 at about 3 p.m. near Eastman Road in Longview.

Public Information Officer Jeff Williford said the closure is to allow SWEPCO to install power lines across the roadway. He said work is expected to last about 30 minutes, and detours will be in place.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies while in custody of Angelina County Jail
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
The damage and flooding from overnight storms went from Van Zandt County to the Louisiana...
A look from Chopper 7 at widespread storm damage in East Texas
The tornado had maximum winds estimated at upwards of 110 mph.
NWS Shreveport confirms EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in Panola County
Nacogdoches County storms damage homes, powerlines
Nacogdoches County storms damage homes, powerlines

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Roadwork for the week of June 12
Angelina County commissioners discuss ‘very poor’ road study results
It looks like Interstate 20 in Bossier City is about to get some much-needed help. Louisiana...
I-20 to get major overhaul in Bossier