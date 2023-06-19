Lufkin Panthers busy with summer workouts

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas football teams have been well underway getting ready for the upcoming season, which will be here before we know it. Recently we peaked in on the Lufkin Panthers and caught up with head coach Todd Quick.

Coach, expecting big things out of the Lufkin Panthers this upcoming season and it looks like you got a really wild and crazy camp going on right now.

“Yeah, we had real good support from the summer workouts,” he said. “Kids are working hard. They did it all spring. It’s kind of just kind of who they are. We’re excited about this group. We love his group.”

Panthers first game will be Friday August 25th against Tyler Legacy.

