Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin Panthers busy with summer workouts

Lufkin prepares for upcoming football season
Lufkin prepares for upcoming football season(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas football teams have been well underway getting ready for the upcoming season, which will be here before we know it. Recently we peaked in on the Lufkin Panthers and caught up with head coach Todd Quick.

Coach, expecting big things out of the Lufkin Panthers this upcoming season and it looks like you got a really wild and crazy camp going on right now.

“Yeah, we had real good support from the summer workouts,” he said. “Kids are working hard. They did it all spring. It’s kind of just kind of who they are. We’re excited about this group. We love his group.”

Panthers first game will be Friday August 25th against Tyler Legacy.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Grace
Search continues for Shelby County missing man
Man dies while in custody of Angelina County Jail
Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches held Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday, bringing the community...
East Texans celebrate Juneteenth with parades, festivals
Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire in Shelby County
Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire in Shelby County
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says

Latest News

Local football hero is honored
Big Sandy dedicates street to local football hero
Victor Wembanyama, NBA #1 Draft
Wembanyama bids adieu to France with a defeat as the teen prodigy prepares for NBA career
Shaine Campbell had a good first day at the Bassmaster event in Oklahoma.
Brookeland’s Campbell has big first day at B.A.S.S. tournament
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung jogs to the dugout in the second inning of a baseball...
Rangers start 3-game series with the Blue Jays