Tyler ISD graduate throws first pitch at Texas Rangers game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For 22-year-old Angel Rodriguez, baseball has always been a part of his life: a sport that has brought him and his father, Pablo Rodriguez, together.

“We talk about it everyday, you know, everyday. My dad, my cousin, my uncles,” said Angel. Pablo added, “Everybody is a baseball fan, and being a single father, it was always just us two.”

Angel played the game in high school at Tyler Legacy, then at Eastfield College in Mesquite. He has gone to the College World Series both his freshman and sophomore years at the junior college.

He will soon graduate this summer and play for LSU Shreveport this fall.

With his natural talent and high-ranking stats, Angel’s coaches nominated him to throw the first pitch at Saturday’s Texas Rangers game, a team he’s been rooting for since he was young.

“I was speechless,” Angel said. “It was something that I never actually dreamed of because, you know, it doesn’t really happen to just anybody, so it was definitely a shock. Even with my dad, when I told him, you know, I was just, I didn’t know what to say.”

Pablo said, “Every day we kind of felt like we were just dreaming because it’s that one thing that everybody wants to do. Everybody wants to toss out the first pitch, and it’s very well deserved. I knew that one day he will be on that field some how, some way.”

The most important part for Angel was the support from his dad, relatives and friends on his big day. “It was great, you know, him and my whole family. That’s all I could ask for, and I’m glad they were there,” said Angel.

“I just love to watch him grow, and I love the man that he’s become, and I can’t wait to see what other greatness he brings to the table,” said Pablo.

Angel’s goal is to keep playing the game and eventually play in the major league.

