ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily cut back on electricity use

Texas Power Grid
Texas Power Grid(Hope Merritt)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texans are being asked to cut back on the electricity use for a four-hour stretch today.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a voluntary conservation notice for today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to “forecasted record demand.”

“ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safely able to do so,” the notice said.

The request comes as many Texans are experience extreme heat. ERCOT did note, however, that they are not currently in emergency operations.

