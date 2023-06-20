Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories with highs in the upper 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Through the morning hours there is a chance for a handful of showers and thunderstorms, though many of us will stay dry. It’s worth mentioning there is a possibility that we could see one or two stronger thunderstorms this morning, but that possibility is nothing to sweat over. If we were to see a strong to severe storm, the main concerns would be wind and hail. Around lunchtime, rain chances will be decreasing for the day. Temperatures will have warmed into the upper 80s, and we’ll eventually see highs this afternoon in the upper 90s. We have another Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect today, which heat alert you’re under will depend on your county and forecast heat indices for that area. As mentioned yesterday, while our highs will not be very impressive, it’s the heat index prompting these alerts. We’ll yet again see the heat index, or the “feels like” temperature, reach around 110-degrees (or higher) this afternoon in many areas. Please remember to stay hydrated and be safe if working outdoors. We continue to forecast a bit of a cool down for the second half of the week, as we’ll see highs a few degrees cooler Wednesday through Friday. What you’ll likely notice more than the cooler temperatures is the lower humidity, bringing the heat index down to a more “comfortable” level - but it will still be hot! Unfortunately, the relief doesn’t last long. By the coming weekend, highs are back in the upper 90s, nearing 100-degrees, and south winds will help to bring the humidity back up. To quote Jeremy on East Texas Now, “is it October yet?” Have a great Tuesday.

